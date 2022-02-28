Kansas woman arrested after infant found dead in house fire allegedly set by father

SHAWNEE, Kan. (TCD) -- A woman was arrested last week in connection with a house fire that killed an infant boy in mid-February.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Shawnee Police Department officers and the Shawnee Fire Department responded to a house fire call on West 69th Terrace, where they found Nicholas Ecker’s infant son dead. The boy’s name was not disclosed. Ecker’s residence was reportedly covered in flames by the time authorities arrived.

Ecker was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, stalking after served, domestic battery, and firearm possession by a felon. Ecker had reportedly broken a protection order that was set up by the son’s mother. His total bond amount is $1,058,500, which includes $1 million for the first-degree murder charge.

On Friday, Feb. 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers arrested 28-year-old Karlie Mae Phelps, the Shawnee Mission Post reports. She is reportedly a resident at the home that was engulfed in flames. Her relationship to the deceased infant is unconfirmed, the Shawnee Mission Post says.

According to records, Phelps was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center and charged with involuntary manslaughter involving a child under 6 and first felony possession of a controlled substance. Her total bond was set at $252,500 for both charges, records show.

Ecker’s next court appearance is reportedly scheduled for March 31. According to records, Phelps is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.