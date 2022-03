Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nordstrom — Shares of the department store rallied a whopping 37.8% after the company reported better-than-expected profits and sales for the holiday quarter. The strong results also prompted Nordstrom to offer an optimistic outlook for the coming year. Meanwhile, the retailer called out improvements in its off-price business, Nordstrom Rack, amid a report that the company has been reviewing a potential spin-off.

