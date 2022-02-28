Louisiana man accused of killing neighbor he says broke into his house and poisoned his food

MONROE, La. (TCD) -- A man was arrested for allegedly beating his neighbor to death over a dispute last week.

The Monroe Police Department told KNOE-TV the incident occurred in the early hours of Feb. 25 at 1608 McKeen Place. Officers reportedly found Julian Reeder suffering from blunt force trauma, WBRZ-TV reports.

Upon further investigation, Reeder’s neighbor Christopher Thomas was reportedly taken into custody and questioned. According to KNOE, Thomas told police Reeder broke into his home and poisoned his food. Thomas allegedly confronted Reeder and the two began arguing.

Police told KNOE the argument turned into a physical altercation. Reeder allegedly tried to hit Thomas with a rocking chair, and after Thomas blocked the hit, the rocking chair reportedly hit Reeder in the head. According to KNOE, Thomas left Reeder’s home after he fell to the floor.

Thomas was reportedly arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, KNOE reports.