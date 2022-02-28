ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man accused of killing neighbor he says broke into his house and poisoned his food

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANI70_0eRee84h00

MONROE, La. (TCD) -- A man was arrested for allegedly beating his neighbor to death over a dispute last week.

The Monroe Police Department told KNOE-TV the incident occurred in the early hours of Feb. 25 at 1608 McKeen Place. Officers reportedly found Julian Reeder suffering from blunt force trauma, WBRZ-TV reports.

Upon further investigation, Reeder’s neighbor Christopher Thomas was reportedly taken into custody and questioned. According to KNOE, Thomas told police Reeder broke into his home and poisoned his food. Thomas allegedly confronted Reeder and the two began arguing.

Police told KNOE the argument turned into a physical altercation. Reeder allegedly tried to hit Thomas with a rocking chair, and after Thomas blocked the hit, the rocking chair reportedly hit Reeder in the head. According to KNOE, Thomas left Reeder’s home after he fell to the floor.

Thomas was reportedly arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, KNOE reports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of shooting daughter’s ex-boyfriend

DELTONA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 46-year-old father was arrested this week after allegedly shooting his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. According to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Feb. 3, deputies responded to 3049 Waterman St. at approximately 9:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a 23-year-old victim lying in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was transported to the hospital and treated for his critical injuries.
DELTONA, FL
truecrimedaily

Texas woman, man accused of fatally shooting couple and 6-year-old child in home invasion

HOUSTON (TCD) -- Charges have been filed against a second suspect this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a couple and 6-year-old child on June 30, 2021. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, authorities responded to 12101 Fondren Road to a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found three deceased victims: 6-year-old Harmony Carhee; 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway; and 35-year-old Gregory Carhee. Police say they all suffered gunshot wounds. A 10-year-old female victim was reportedly transported to the hospital to treat her injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Virginia professor allegedly stabbed to death by son

VIENNA, Ga. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old George Mason University professor was allegedly stabbed to death by his son on Wednesday, March 2. According to a press release from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the 9800 block of Palace Green Way at approximately 5:33 p.m. to a report of a man with a knife in the road. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Axel Buschmann, was reportedly found covered in blood. Police say a kitchen knife was discovered near a jacket he discarded on the ground as he walked away.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Monroe, LA
truecrimedaily

Body of 16-year-old found in the middle of Texas road; 3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested

MESQUITE, Texas (TCD) -- Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested earlier this week after the body of a 16-year-old male was found in the middle of a road. According to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department, on Jan. 22 at approximately 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road to a report of a motor vehicle incident. Police say a witness "reported seeing a male subject fall from a vehicle at the location."
MESQUITE, TX
truecrimedaily

Tennessee father arrested after leaving 2 young children in vehicle, resulting in 1 death

JACKSON, Tenn. (TCD) -- A father was indicted this week in connection with his 4-year-old child's death after he reportedly left the juvenile unattended in a vehicle. According to the U.S. Marshals Office, on August 21, 2021, Tyler McMillion allegedly left his two young children, ages 4 and 2, unattended in a car. The 4-year-old died as a result of the incident, the U.S. Marshals Office says.
TENNESSEE STATE
truecrimedaily

12-year-olds allegedly tortured girl at sleepover by burning her with lighters and sitting on her

LOGANPORT, Ind. (TCD) -- Two 12-year-old girls were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a young girl at a sleepover over the weekend. According to WXIN-TV, Logansport Police received a call Feb. 26 at approximately 7:30 a.m. because a young girl had been "battered." The victim, also a 12-year-old girl, went to a house for a sleepover, but the girl’s aunt said she was "tortured, beaten, confined."
LOGANSPORT, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
truecrimedaily

Ohio man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death

TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 39-year-old girlfriend earlier this week. According to WTOL-TV, on Wednesday, March 2, officers from the Toledo Police Department responded to a duplex on the 1400 block of Royalton Road shortly before 9 a.m. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Sarah Schulte. She was allegedly stabbed at least once and pronounced deceased at the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
truecrimedaily

Nebraska man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting wife’s boyfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting his wife’s new boyfriend in the city’s Capitol District in 2020. The Omaha World-Herald reports Marlon Miranda Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and 45 to 50 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was convicted of fatally shooting 26-year-old Jose Santos Parra Juarez at Epoca Cantina on June 13, 2020.
OMAHA, NE
truecrimedaily

Former Navy officer pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter who was reportedly caged, tortured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A former officer in the Navy pleaded guilty this week to charges relating to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, who was found buried in Alabama. The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Thursday, Match 3, that Brianna Williams entered the plea for second-degree murder. She could face life in prison in the Florida State Prison system, but the minimum is 20 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Thomas#Tcd#Knoe Tv
truecrimedaily

Kentucky man on the run after fatally shooting mother of his 2-year-old child, injuring 10-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man is on the run after police say he allegedly shot and killed the mother of his 2-year-old child. Louisville Metro Police said officers from the 6th Division were dispatched to the 4100 block of Quiet Way on Feb. 27 at approximately 4 p.m. regarding a shooting call. The first officers on scene located a deceased female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. A 10-year-old boy who was shot in the hand was transported to a hospital for treatment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
truecrimedaily

Michigan mother, boyfriend arrested after malnourished and injured 4-year-old brought to hospital

LEWISTON, Mich. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother and her 29-year-old boyfriend were arrested after a malnourished and injured 4-year-old boy was brought to a hospital. According to WDIV-TV, on Jan. 2, Michigan State Police Troopers responded to Otsego Memorial Hospital to a report of an abused and neglected child. The 4-year-old was reportedly severely malnourished and suffered bruising on his body along with internal bleeding and an internal organ laceration that resulted from blunt force trauma.
MICHIGAN STATE
truecrimedaily

Ohio fire lieutenant and wife accused of abusing, starving, and strapping teen to bed

CHEVIOT, Ohio (TCD) -- A 45-year-old woman and her husband are accused of abusing a 13-year-old boy, reportedly over the course of several years. The Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Feb. 28 that Amy Rodriguez was indicted on 11 counts of child endangering, and her husband Anthony Dangel was charged with one count of child endangering. Dangel is reportedly the victim’s father and Rodriguez is the teen’s stepmother.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Adoptive parents of 2 missing California boys charged with murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TCD) -- The adoptive parents of two missing boys were arrested and charged earlier this week. According to the Bakersfield Californian, in December 2020, 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West were reported missing. Their adoptive father, Trezell West, reportedly told authorities he was out looking for firewood and the adoptive mother, Jacqueline West, was inside their home wrapping Christmas presents. When Trezell came back, the boys were allegedly gone.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
truecrimedaily

Missouri dad arrested for allegedly punching and shaking his 3-month-old baby

O'FALLON, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly punching his baby, who was suffering from colic at the time. According to the O’Fallon Police Department, on Feb. 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report that he "lost his temper and hit his 3-month-old baby." The baby was reportedly not breathing. First responders made it to the scene and were able to get the infant breathing again. The child was transported to a local hospital remains in critical and unstable condition.
O'FALLON, MO
truecrimedaily

Sacramento dad reportedly kills 3 daughters, chaperone, and himself during supervised visit at church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old father reportedly shot and killed his three children and another man before turning the gun on himself at a local church. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday evening that some intersections were blocked off due to a shooting. Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 5:07 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, about a shooting inside a church. A worker who was upstairs reportedly heard the shots, left the building, and called 911. Grassmann said none of the victims were transported to the hospital because they were all declared dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy