The Blackhawks routed the Anaheim Ducks 8-3 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome were reunited on the top line and boy did they take advantage of it. The three of them combined for 14 points (five goals, nine assists), nine of which came in the first period. When they were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks led in shot attempts (19-10), shots on goal (13-7), scoring chances (11-6) and goals for (5-1), per Natural Stat Trick. Domination.

