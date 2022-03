The D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA at 19915 Hwy. 249, Houston, has expanded to offer more activities for children and teens on the upper level of the building. This addition features a ninja training room, an esports area and a multipurpose room where children waiting for their parents to finish their workout can do crafts, play games or take advantage of podcasting booths. The ninja training space opened Jan. 11 and was followed by the opening of the esports room Jan. 17, officials said. This expansion aims to provide the children of YMCA members and visitors with more activities. 281-469-1481. www.ymcahouston.org.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO