ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

San Andreas fault line could cause greater earthquakes than first thought, researchers say

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8jCJ_0eRechu100

The San Andreas fault line in California may be capable of producing much larger earthquakes than previously believed.

The findings were published in the journal Geology , and found that earlier assumptions about the scale of possible earthquakes produced by the fault line were underestimates.

According to the research, scientists previously believed that a central section of the fault produced less severe earthquakes than other sections of the fault. However, the study's authors concluded that large magnitude earthquakes are possible in the area and have happened in the past.

The San Andreas Fault is an 800-mile stretch through California where the Pacific and North American tectonic plates meet. The fault runs from north of San Francisco to San Diego.

Researchers previously believed that the largest earthquakes were formed at the ends of the fault, where immense pressure can build over time, releasing in major quakes.

California regularly experiences earthquakes, with southern California logging 10,000 each year. Most of these are minor quakes that are imperceptible to residents of the state. Only about 15 to 20 in the area are greater than a 4.0 each year.

However, major earthquakes have happened, like, the 7.9 magnitude quake that hit San Francisco in 1906, which killed more than 3,000 people. Another 57 people died in 1994 after a 6.7 magnitude quake occurred near Los Angeles.

According to the researchers, the central section of the fault line, which runs through the central coastal region of California, has not had a major earthquake in 2,000 years. However, they found that larger earthquakes had happened in the distant past.

The scientists' analysis determined that rocks in the central fault section had been moved more than five feet, largely due to earthquakes in that region. That equates to earthquakes of a 6.9 magnitude in the past.

"Ultimately, our work points to the potential for higher magnitude earthquakes in central California and highlights the importance of including the central [San Andreas Fault] and other creeping faults in seismic hazard analysis," the study concluded.

Dr Genevieve Coffey, the lead author on the study and an earthquake geologist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, told Columbia Climate School news that the findings should alert other researchers to the potential for large earthquaks originating in the region.

"We should be aware that there is this potential, that it is not always just continuous creep," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mysterious tsunami that sent waves around globe in 2021 caused by hidden 8.2 quake, study finds

A mysterious globe-spreading tsunami that struck the world in August 2021 was caused by a shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2 earthquake on an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean, a new study has found.In August 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was recorded on the South Sandwich Islands – a British territory in the South Atlantic – creating a tsunami that rippled around the globe, reaching shores over 10,000 km away.Although the tsunami was small by the time it reached shores, and most of the permanent residents of the remote, volcanic islands are penguins, scientists said such earthquakes can...
ENVIRONMENT
Modesto Bee

Early morning earthquakes rattle California coastline, geologists report

Several small earthquakes shook the California coast from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook San Juan Bautista east of Monterey at 4:10 a.m, the USGS reported.. About 50 people from as far away as San Francisco reported feeling the tremor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

‘We’re going to lose every single one our children’: Scientists’ warning of 9.0 earthquake to hit Washington prompts rush to tsunami-proof schools

Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Quakes#San Andreas Fault#San Francisco#Extreme Weather#North American
KRQE News 13

Giant sea scorpion found in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new species of Giant Sea Scorpion was discovered in New Mexico. The fossil found was inside 305-million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains near the Albuquerque Metro area. A team of paleontologists from the U.K. is working with The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and they have published an article […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy