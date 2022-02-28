ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood and boyfriend Jordan are engaged

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kVX7_0eRecW8u00

Colton Underwood is engaged to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after less than a year together.

The former "Bachelor" star told People he and Brown got engaged on a weekend getaway to Big Sur, saying he "couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he continued. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood, 30, took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing a photo of him and Brown, and captioning it, "life is going to be fun with you."

The reality star told The New York Times in December that he and Brown, a political strategist, had been dating for several months. He said they were "very in love" and their families had already met.

Underwood publicly came out in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" last April. "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," he told "GMA," adding that he was "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been.

The "Bachelorette" alum then starred in the Netflix docu-series "Coming Out Colton," which detailed his experience of coming out to his friends and family. It also showed him navigating life as a gay man in sports who is a Christian and a public figure.

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

Why The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Has Reportedly Contacted Former Stars For Support Ahead Of Final Eps

Clayton Echard hasn’t had an easy journey to find love on The Bachelor. He started out behind the 8 ball when fans didn’t understand why he was cast as the Season 26 lead over others from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. The mean tweets kept coming once his season started, too, as Echard faced criticism for allowing Shanae Ankney to stay for so long, among other things. As the season draws closer to the end, the Missouri native is apparently trying to get ahead of more potential backlash by asking for help from those who came before him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Underwood
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Christian
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily News

Anderson Cooper shares first photo of himself ‘cuddling’ baby boy Sebastian Luke: ‘The day after he was born’

Anderson Cooper is introducing his new bundle of joy to the world. On Friday, the primetime TV host shared on Instagram the first photo of himself with newborn Sebastian Luke. In the sweet snap, Cooper is seen holding the newest addition to the family, who’s all bundled up and appears to be sleeping in peace, while the proud new daddy lovingly embraces him. “Cuddling with Sebastian the day ...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

This is why fans think Susie wins The Bachelor

With the finale of The Bachelor getting closer as Clayton whittles the ladies down to his final four ready for hometown visits, things in the house are getting a lot tenser and fans have begun to speculate on who they think will win. Though we won’t know for sure until...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Natalie Morales Left The ‘Today Show’

After 22 years of lighting up viewers’ screens on NBC’s The Today Show, journalist Natalie Morales, 49, left her previous role for a new one on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. While this change seemingly shocked many, Morales just opened up about her decision to change channels in a People Magazine interview last month.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

When Does Hannah Brown's Doppelgänger, Susie Evans, Go Home on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. As fun as it's been to crack a joke or two about how similar Susie Evans looks to Hannah Brown, Susie has definitely proven that she's her own woman on Season 26 of The Bachelor. The 28-year-old wedding videographer (she runs her own company) recently admitted to Clayton Echard that she was falling in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy