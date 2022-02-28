Former 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood and boyfriend Jordan are engaged

Colton Underwood is engaged to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after less than a year together.

The former "Bachelor" star told People he and Brown got engaged on a weekend getaway to Big Sur, saying he "couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he continued. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood, 30, took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing a photo of him and Brown, and captioning it, "life is going to be fun with you."

The reality star told The New York Times in December that he and Brown, a political strategist, had been dating for several months. He said they were "very in love" and their families had already met.

Underwood publicly came out in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" last April. "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," he told "GMA," adding that he was "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been.

The "Bachelorette" alum then starred in the Netflix docu-series "Coming Out Colton," which detailed his experience of coming out to his friends and family. It also showed him navigating life as a gay man in sports who is a Christian and a public figure.