ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown man sentenced to prison for enticement of a minor

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hI9m8_0eRecSc000

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to prison for enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 35-year-old Richard LaFrance was sentenced to serve more than 27 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in April 2019 when LaFrance was 34 years-old he met a 14-year-old and began communicating with her via email and text message. The communications between LaFrance and the minor victim were sexually explicit and LaFrance requested the minor victim send him naked pictures.

Officials said LaFrance met with the minor victim on at least two occasions and engaged in sexual intercourse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy