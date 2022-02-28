ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

‘We Want This to Stop’: Frustrated Ukrainian Coloradans Speak Up At State Capitol

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The only thing louder than the honks from Speer Blvd. is the Ukrainian national anthem blaring on a small portable boombox atop the steps to the capitol. A family dressed in blue and yellow wave flags back and forth, surrounded by people mouthing along with the anthem.

It’s a collection of dozens of people who are all feeling the same thing at the same time for a place on the other side of the world.

(credit: CBS)

“I know that there are Russian tanks in my village that are hiding behind the civilians, and we want this to stop,” Maria Strohnova told CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson. She said she moved from Ukraine to Chicago, and from Chicago to Colorado which she now calls her home.

“Ukraine is being under the bombs right now and the Russia is still continuing the lies to their people,” Strohnova said. “They still push their propaganda that they are not targeting civilians, that they are only targeting the military objects, which is not true!”

Signs from other protestors ranged from things like “PEACE NOW” to “**** Putin.” Chalk drawings on the concrete steps of Denver’s capitol were decked out in colorful cries for help, for an end to war, and the end of Putin’s push into the territory.

Strohnova said she was thinking of her family back home everyday, and that it is hard not to worry every second.

“I also know they would rather have me here and also that at some point I will be able to go back and help with something like rebuilding, volunteering,” Strohnova said, brightening. “I know there will be the opportunity for myself and other people to help.”

Until that moment, they will try to make their voices heard and draw attention to the fight going on right now in their homeland.

