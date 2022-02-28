CPAC 2022: DeSantis stuck playing the waiting game with Trump over 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2022 CPAC conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Steven Lemongello/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

CPAC in Orlando last week could have been DeSantis’ time to shine even more in advance of a potential 2024 run for president, but the Florida governor remains in political limbo after former President Trump gave his clearest indication yet that he’ll run again.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday night, continuing his false claim of fraud in the 2020 election. “We’re going to be doing it again. A third time.”

The next day, Trump defeated DeSantis by a 30-plus-point margin in the event’s straw poll, almost exactly the same result as in 2021.

“I think DeSantis is the nominee-in-waiting,” said former Florida GOP congressman turned independent David Jolly. “And he’s waiting.”

Last year’s CPAC, also held in Orlando, was DeSantis’ coming-out party to the nation as he welcomed conservatives to the “free state of Florida” amid COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere.

But 2022′s version remained a Trump-dominated space, from the gold statue on display to the hundreds of Trump hats for sale to the repeated pledges of loyalty and grievances on his behalf from speakers.

Most notably, amid reports of a rift between them, neither mentioned the other in their speeches.

“They’re the two belles at the ball, if you will, kind of competing for the affection of the suitors,” Jolly said. “But they’re not friends. It’s clear.”

DeSantis spoke at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, an earlier time slot than in 2021, and his remarks were overshadowed by President Biden’s speech on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the exact same time.

Unlike many prominent GOP politicians who praised Ukrainians or condemned Russia, DeSantis did not mention the crisis in his speech.

He did tap into the main theme of this year’s CPAC, “Awake, not woke,” by citing his “anti-woke” bill that was just passed by the Florida House. He also echoed his anti-COVID-restriction message from 2021, calling countries with strict measures such as Canada or Australia examples of nations “chafing under authoritarian rule all across the world.

Trump, who had the prime speaking slot Saturday night, has been at odds with DeSantis over COVID, praising vaccines while calling politicians like DeSantis “gutless” for not revealing if they were boosted.

Trump, too, condemned COVID restrictions as “left-wing tyranny,” despite his own administration’s early measures, it played only a small role in his speech.

Trump defended his Russia and Ukraine policies, and his description of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart,” while repeating his false claims of fraud and victory.

Most of his speech, though, was about the culture wars. Trump even leaned into one of DeSantis’ biggest talking points, parents’ rights, describing it as “something new that came up.”

“Parents’ rights, whoever thought?” Trump said.

In the past, Jolly said DeSantis has been “brilliant … not just in adopting the parts of Trump that hold the most currency in the party. Ron DeSantis, more so than anybody else in the party, figured out how to use Donald Trump. And I mean that in a pejorative way. He used Donald Trump to get to the governor’s mansion. … He used that Trump brand better than anybody. And the moment he got elected, [that] disappeared.”

But despite the ambition, Jolly said, “you’re not going to see DeSantis publicly try to elbow out Trump. He’s too disciplined. … He’ll probably lose it. So he knows he has to sit and wait.”

Matt Isbell, a Democratic consultant who runs the MCIMaps website, agreed.

“They both can’t run,” Isbell said. “At the end of the day, if Trump runs, I think DeSantis stays out of it. I think he has this idea that he could do it. But I just don’t see it.”

DeSantis being forced aside by something that hasn’t happened since the 1800s, a former president running again after losing, would have major implications for his political future.

“By ‘28, DeSantis is a former governor of Florida,” Jolly said. “He’s not the hot ticket anymore. And that’s got to eat at DeSantis every day of the week, that … this guy with all the potential, and the front-runner status outside of Trump, might actually miss his shot altogether.”

DeSantis, who would only be 50 years old in 2028, would still be more than young enough to run, Jolly said.

“But the politics of the party will be very different,” he said.