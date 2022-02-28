Paola police looking for suspect who busted glass door, stole from lumber store
PAOLA, Kan. — The Paola Police Department is attempting to locate and identify a suspect in a business burglary from earlier this month.
The incident was reported Thursday, Feb. 17, just before 10:30 p.m. at Miami County Lumber.Follow FOX4KC on Twitter
Police said an unknown man, dressed in blue jeans, wearing a dark hoodie and dark mask, arrived in a dark colored SUV, possibly a late 90s or early 2000’s Toyota 4Runner and shattered the front glass doors.
The suspect entered the store and took $2,400 worth of Stanley “Fat Max” tape measures and Diablo brand saw blades, placing them into a brown tub, which the suspect brought with him.
Police said the suspect was seen on video leaving the business and heading north on N. Pearl Street around 10:30 p.m.
Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call (913)-259-3640.Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0