Paola, KS

Paola police looking for suspect who busted glass door, stole from lumber store

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

PAOLA, Kan. — The Paola Police Department is attempting to locate and identify a suspect in a business burglary from earlier this month.

The incident was reported Thursday, Feb. 17, just before 10:30 p.m. at Miami County Lumber.

Police said an unknown man, dressed in blue jeans, wearing a dark hoodie and dark mask, arrived in a dark colored SUV, possibly a late 90s or early 2000’s Toyota 4Runner and shattered the front glass doors.

The suspect entered the store and took $2,400 worth of Stanley “Fat Max” tape measures and Diablo brand saw blades, placing them into a brown tub, which the suspect brought with him.

Police said the suspect was seen on video leaving the business and heading north on N. Pearl Street around 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call (913)-259-3640.

