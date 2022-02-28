OnPolitics: US support for Ukraine continues as Russia edges closer to Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Andrew Marienko, AP

Countries tightened the vise around Russia's economy on Monday, announcing new sanctions on its central bank and individuals , with even Switzerland breaking its neutral stance to join the European Union in is actions.

Russian forces within 15 miles of Kyiv's city center: Russia’s conventional military assault on Ukraine moved toward the end of its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital Kyiv.

Since Sunday, the Russians have moved about three miles closer to the Ukrainian capital, the official said. They appear intent on encircling the city. Nearly 75% of the combat troops Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed for the war are inside Ukraine.

First round of talks began today: Ukraine and Russia have finished talks about ending fighting that has raged for four days since Russia declared war and began its invasion. Citing a top adviser to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, the Associated Press reported that the initial talks near Ukraine’s border with Russian ally Belarus had been completed. It included discussion about a cease-fire.

US will likely keep arming Ukraine even if Russia takes Kyiv

The Pentagon probably will continue to send an array of weaponry to Ukrainian forces even if Russian troops seize the capital of Kyiv, military analysts say, and could calibrate the lethality of those arms based on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to negotiate an end to the war.

The shipments, combined with a Ukrainian resistance described as fierce and creative Sunday by a senior U.S. Defense Department official, will continue to pose a substantial threat to Russian forces, even if they occupy Kyiv and other major cities, analysts say.

There have been no signs that the Russians have blocked or impeded military aid shipments from the West to Ukrainian armed forces, the defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence findings.

The Russian force of more than 150,000 troops deployed by Putin already has experienced its own problems with fuel and resupply, the official said. Ukrainian resistance has stymied the Russian advance in the fourth day of the war, the official said, and in some cases Russia has been slowed by its own logistical problems. Russia has yet to occupy any of Ukraine's major cities despite overwhelming advantages in weaponry.

Where is the fighting happening? Ukrainian forces have attacked Russian troops and combat vehicles with small arms and surface-to-air missiles, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Monday. Check out this story to see maps of where Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting.

Real quick: stories you'll want to read

Is Vladimir Putin ‘delusional’?

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justifications for war are under strict scrutiny . Former and current U.S. officials who have interacted with him before are now seeing a different side of the leader.

"I have met with him many times, and this is a different Putin," former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said. "He seems erratic. … He has descended into something I have not seen before.”

The former KGB agent who once struck Rice and “cold and calculating,” has been noticeably rattled by Ukraine’s resistance.

"I don't think he's a rational actor because he is fearful," H.R. McMaster, a national security adviser in the Trump administration, told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Widespread economic sanctions against Russia are also taking a toll on its leader. The U.S. and allies took steps to remove the country from SWIFT, a global financial communication network.

"What he wants to do more than anything is restore Russia to ... greatness," McMaster said. "He's also driven by the desire to remain in power until 2036. I think now he knows all of that is at risk. The Russian military doesn't look very good; he doesn't look very powerful."

Putin calls for a "nuclear deterrence": The Russian president told his top officials to be ready for a "special regime of combat duty" after giving orders to swiftly respond to a nuclear attack .

What happens in Ukraine falls?: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could operate from Western Ukraine if he escapes death or imprisonment by Russian forces.

President Biden gives his first State of the Union address Tuesday.

