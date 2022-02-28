ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Commerce City Police Investigate Murder After Man Found Shot To Death In The Street

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBSNl_0eRebOMX00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Commerce City are investigating a murder. Officers rushed to 74th and Oneida on a report of shots fired just after midnight.

(credit: CBS)

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of the street. He had been shot to death.

Police have not released information about the victim or suspect.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Deputies Shoot, Kill Suspect In Stolen Car At Apartments

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Arapahoe County deputies Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This scene was in front of apartment homes just east of I-25 in unincorporated Arapahoe County. (credit: Arapahoe Sheriff) According to Arapahoe County PIO John Bartmann, just before 8 a.m., deputies were at 7545 E Harvard Avenue, where they saw a confirmed stolen vehicle at the apartment complex and saw someone inside the vehicle. Deputies had further cover cars show up before ordering the person inside to get out of the vehicle, but he did not listen to deputies....
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect’s Family Questions Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Account Of Deadly Shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation is underway after an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man. That suspect was found with a stolen vehicle. (credit: CBS) “My son is laying over there on the ground with a sheet over him,” Jeanine McGhee told CBS4. It’s unclear what led sheriff’s deputies to the Ivy Crossing Apartment Complex on Thursday morning, but when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot. “That vehicle was also occupied by one person, and they called for cover cars,” Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Bartmann said at a press conference. Bartmann says deputies...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Leads Deputies On High Speed Chase With Baby In Vehicle, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Frankie Diaz is accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase with a baby in the car. The chase ended in Adams County near 112th Avenue and Highway 85 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says it all started at 80th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Frankie Diaz (credit: Adams County) Deputies tried to stop a vehicle at the original location when the driver started shooting at deputies, they say. One person was taken into custody while another person fled from the scene in a vehicle at around 7:10 p.m. A 7-month-old child was in the vehicle. (credit: CBS) That’s when deputies...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Westminster Police Searching For Witnesses Of Deadly Hit & Run

By ANNA MARIA BASQUEZ WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Investigators with the Westminster Police Department are looking for drivers and witnesses of a hit and run crash which killed a pedestrian. Police responded to the area near 79th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Feb. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet. (credit: Westminster Police) Investigators want to specifically talk to anyone inside a dark-colored SUV seen on surveillance video. “An involved vehicle remained on scene of the accident,” said Spokeswoman Cheri Spottke. “We are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle pictures on our Facebook page, as they may have witnessed the accident.” The case is ongoing. Anyone with information can please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.
WESTMINSTER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#City Police#After Man#Public Safety#Cbs
CBS Denver

New Videos Show Chaos After Floor Collapsed During House Party In Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New videos show the chaos and damage deputies encountered after the floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County last week. More than 100 teenagers were on the floor at a house party when the floor gave way on Feb. 26. “The main floor is collapsed completely,” one deputy can be heard saying. The family told CBS4 they are not allowed to live in the home because of the extensive damage. (credit: Arapahoe County) South Metro firefighters rushed to the home on Princeton Place near Quincy Avenue and E-470. Cell phone video of the chaos went viral online. Of the dozens of people who fell, only three suffered injuries. (credit: CBS) The 18th District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed.”    
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect In Custody, Rushed To Hospital After Shooting With Denver Police Officer

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business near the intersection of Yale and Colorado. (credit: CBS) The suspect was taken into custody and was rushed to the hospital following the shooting. Denver Police Division Chief Thomas said that Denver police officers were assisting the Arvada Police Department in locating and taking into custody a homicide suspect from over the weekend. That individual was tracked to a business near the intersection of Yale Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. As the individual was leaving the business, officers moved in to make...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lone Tree Police Issue Endangered Missing Alert For 16-Year-Old Hailey Anne Plute

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Lone Tree police have issued an endangered missing alert for a teenager who was last seen on Feb. 25. Hailey Anne Plute is a 16-year-old white female. Hailey Anne Plute (credit: Lone Tree Police) Plute was last seen leaving the 8000 block of Fairview Court in Lone Tree. Investigators believe she was around the 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard area in Denver around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25. Hailey Anne Plute (credit: Lone Tree Police) She is described as a white female, 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has any information about Plute is asked to call 911 or the Lone Tree Police Department at 303-799-0533.
LONE TREE, CO
CBS Denver

Man Rushed To Hospital After SWAT Incident In Thornton

By Anna Maria Basquez THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was rushed to the hospital after turning a weapon on himself in Thornton on Thursday evening. A few hours earlier, police in Thornton, along with several other agencies, rushed to investigate reports of a man with a gun in the road near 120th Avenue and Monaco Street. The housing development nearby is the Mayfield Housing Development. A CodeRED was issued for the surrounding neighborhoods during the negotiation. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene where police officers appeared to be negotiating with a man with a gun standing in front of a white pickup. The...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Vincent Anthony Martinez Identified As Suspect Shot By Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– The man Denver police shot on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue has been identified as Vincent Anthony Martinez. Martinez is suspected of shooting a food delivery driver last weekend in Arvada. (credit: CBS) When Denver police obtained information about Martinez’s whereabouts, they tracked him down and when approached, officers said he pointed a gun at them. (credit: CBS) Martinez is facing a felony charge of attempted murder.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Car Stolen, 8 Vandalized At Lutheran Medical Center In Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to the report of one stolen car and eight vandalized at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning. (credit: Wheat Ridge PD) According to the Wheat Ridge PD Facebook post, a car was stolen and several others were vandalized in two employee lots at the medical center. The first lot was hit close to 1:30 a.m. Police responded at around 4:15 a.m. Investigators are looking at surveillance video from the medical center property to learn more about this incident. There was no suspect information early Wednesday. In the post, the police department shared, “Especially awful that the vehicles of these dedicated professionals were damaged with all that our healthcare workers have done for our community during the pandemic.” Anyone who finds another vehicle damaged at the medical center should call the Wheat Police Department non-emergency line at 303-237-2220, and anyone with information can call the tip line at 303-235-2947.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Case Closed: No Charges Filed In Floor Collapse At Arapahoe County House Party

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No charges will be filed regarding a dramatic floor collapse inside a home in Arapahoe County. More than 100 teenagers were on the floor at a house party when the floor gave way on Feb. 26. (credit: CBS) South Metro firefighters rushed to the home on Princeton Place near Quincy Avenue and E-470. Cell phone video of the chaos went viral online. Of the dozens of people who fell, only three suffered injuries. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, the case was turned over to the 18th District Attorney’s Office. They add the DA’s office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed.” (credit: CBS) The case is now closed. The family told CBS4 they are not allowed to live in the home because of the extensive damage. Some teenagers who narrowly avoided the collapse told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta the accident made them re-evaluate how they choose to spend their free time.  
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Uriah Ward Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Uriah Keith Ward of Fort Collins has been arrested and accused of assaulting a Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy. it all started just before midnight on Monday when a deputy stopped a vehicle at City Park Avenue and West Mulberry Street in Fort Collins for a traffic violation. The deputy spoke to the female driver and male passenger, later identified as Ward, 39, and then called for a Larimer County Sheriff K9 to assist. The two people waited outside the vehicle as the K9 conducted an “open-air sniff” around it which resulted in probably cause for deputies to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Search For Suspects Wanted In Littleton King Soopers Robbery

By Anna Maria Basquez LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two suspects headed west after robbing a Littleton King Soopers for an unknown dollar amount just before 4 p.m., officials with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office said. “They went up to the counter and demanded money and did get away with money,” said Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Spokeswoman Jenny Fulton. (credit: CBS) The robbery took place at the King Soopers at 6760 S. Pierce St. and the dollar amount taken was not known. “Originally it was reported they had a gun but there was no gun that was displayed. They stated that they had a gun.” The suspects fled in a vehicle determined to have been stolen earlier in the day. No one was injured. The first suspect is described as a white male, youngish (20s), black hoodie, blue checkered beanie, black pants, light-colored face mask and gloves and the second as a white female, youngish, red hoodie, blue beanie, dark pants and black gloves. Call 303-271-0211 if seen.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Photos Show 2 Women Suspected In Robbery At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are asking for the help identifying two women who are believed to have committed a robbery last month at Denver International Airport. It happened on Feb. 13 at approximately 8:45 a.m. and the pair left the airport in a white, larger sized SUV. (credit: Denver Police) Surveillance photos captured at the airport show the two suspects, who were both wearing face masks. (credit: Denver Police) Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘It Was All In Slow Motion’: Witness Recounts Driver Crashing Stolen Car Into Aurora Donut Shop

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A father and his 4-year-old son were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a donut shop in Aurora Saturday morning. Aurora Police said the car was stolen and two suspects fled the scene.  It all happened around 9:30 a.m. at City Donut near 6th Avenue and Peoria Street. Before the crash, the suspects struck a car in a nearby intersection, a spokesperson for Aurora Police said.   “I heard the pop in the intersection, I turned, it was all in slow motion,” said Kirk Manzanares, a consultant for City Donuts who also witnessed the incident.  (credit: City...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

With Colorado Car Theft Rate Rising Rapidly, Groups Using ‘Ethical Hacking’ Techniques Try To Lure Victims

(CBS4) – Colorado is quickly becoming one of the worst states in the nation for auto theft. According to the latest statistics from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, there has been an 88% percent increase in motor vehicle thefts since 2017. It’s a crime that is more than an inconvenience. “This completely changed my life,” DeAnna Jiron said, “It’s just the stress, I couldn’t get to work and had to depend on everybody.” Jiron dropped her keys while shopping at a Walmart, and by the time she reached the parking lot and realized they were missing, her car was stolen. “Went outside and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Body Found In Parking Lot Of Loveland’s Community Kitchen

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Loveland were called to Loveland’s Community Kitchen early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene after the discovery of a body. (credit: CBS) The man’s body was found in the parking lot. (credit: CBS) The cause of death is being investigated. Detectives with the Loveland Police Department would like to hear from anyone with information about the man. (credit: CBS)
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Jennifer Gutierrez Arrested After Waving Ax, Colorado Springs Police Say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police arrested a woman they say she waved an ax around and didn’t drop it when police told her to. Officers responded to the area near East Platte Avenue and Tejon Streeton Monday. Mugshot release: Jennifer Gutierrez (34) On Sunday, 2/27/22, CSPD Officers responded to a report of a female wielding an ax and swinging it at people in the DTA. Officers contacted that female at the intersection of E. Platte Ave & N. Tejon St. pic.twitter.com/odXgGT4IT3 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 28, 2022 Police say after Gutierrez refused to drop the weapon, they tased her. After they detained her, they say she kicked a firefighter and spit in an officer’s face. Officials say no one was hurt.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Officer Involved In Crash That Closed Part Of Colorado Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – A crash involving a Denver police officer closed northbound Colorado Boulevard at 28th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officials say there are no serious injuries. (credit: CBS) “One of the vehicles is a Denver police vehicle,” said spokesman Curt Barnes. “They were attempting to catch up to a vehicle and the collision occurred.” (credit: CBS) Further details about why the police officer was trying to catch up to a vehicle were not released.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City Police: 4, Not 5, People Died In Highway 85 Crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police corrected previous information they provided regarding a deadly crash on Highway 85 on Friday night. Investigators say only four people died, not the previously-stated five. (credit: CBS) They say four other people were hospitalized with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. (credit: CBS) Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy