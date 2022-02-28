ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 8 days ago

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports.

His family says he died after a battle with cancer.

    LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “Delinquent” Episode 1223 — Pictured: (l-r) Ned Eisenberg as Roger Kessler, Sterling Beaumon as Hunter Mazelon — Photo by: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
    NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actor Ned Eisenberg arrives at the Red Rope Playhouse presents “Ex-Lovers” at the Westside Theatre on May21, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Actor Ned Eisenberg speaks onstage at the Sloan Screenplay Readings during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on April 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)
    NEW YORK – OCTOBER 6: ‘Heart Stopping,’ Ned Eisenberg guest stars as Brad Ellis in the CBS television network series “3 LBS.” (Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Ned Eisenberg and cast attend “Rocket To The Moon” Opening Night – Curtain Call at The Theater at St. Clements on February 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” his wife said. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Eisenberg played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” and Detective Hauser alongside Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown” on HBO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

