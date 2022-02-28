‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports.

His family says he died after a battle with cancer.

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” his wife said. “Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

Eisenberg played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” and Detective Hauser alongside Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown” on HBO.

