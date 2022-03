Pat Johnson poses for a portrait in front of the Ambassador Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on the north side of Chicago, Feb. 20, 2020Jennifer Swanson/NPR. Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have lost a record number of residents and staff to COVID-19 – representing about a quarter of all COVID deaths in this country. Now, the industry is suffering through a historic staffing shortage, further exacerbated by omicron.

