Ohio County, WV

Feeling lucky? Try a hand at Blackjack during Night at the Races

By Aliah Keller
 8 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you’re feeling lucky, listen up!

You could try a hand at Blackjack during the Night at the Races this Friday.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting the fun-filled event packed with racing and Blackjack, and as always, there’s some big names dealing, including WTRF’s very own meteorologist Aaron Myler.

All the money raised gives back to the community.

If you’d like to take part, organizers say there’s still time to sign up.

“The blackjack part of this has really been exciting. People have loved it. It’s a lot of fun, and all six of our blackjack dealers are local celebrities, and they have giant personalities. So, if you come, you’re gonna have a great time and have a great meal.”

Jess Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Just go to www.UnitedWayUOV.org to sign up for Night at the Races. Doors open at 5:30 this Friday at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

You could also give back in another way. The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is teaming up with the law firm Bordas and Bordas for the “Match Madness” event. Bordas and Bordas will be matching any donation in March.

To donate, go to www.UnitedWayUOV.org/give.

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

