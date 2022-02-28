ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian city experiences record flooding

Parts of Australia's third-most populous city is under water on Monday.

Residents are dealing with heavy rain that brought record flooding of just over 12 feet to Brisbane.

At least eight people have died.

Residents have been advised to stay where they are, unless it's unsafe to do so.

At least 45-hundred properties have been submerged while nearly 11-thousand others were partially flooded.

The flooding in the city and the surrounding area is being described as the worst since 2011.

That's when the city of more than two-and-a-half million people was also inundated by flooding.

AccuWeather

2 feet of rain leaves Australian city underwater

“It’s unrelenting. It’s just coming down in buckets." That's how the Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, described the rainfall that has pounded eastern portions of Australia in recent days. The persistent downpours have flooded thousands of properties, prompted evacuations and resulted in at least ten deaths, according to The Associated Press.
WDBO

Thousands evacuate in worst Australian floods in a decade

BRISBANE, Australia — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and hundreds of thousands more were told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast were inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade. At least 10 people have died.
AFP

Protesters rally as Australian PM tours flood disaster

Scores of protesters in a flood-wrecked city in eastern Australia vented their fury Wednesday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the heart of the disaster zone. Demonstrators demanded more help and stronger climate action as Morrison toured Lismore, which endured some of the worst flooding in a near two-week deluge along the east coast that has killed at least 21 people. "We need help!" protesters chanted as Morrison visited the city. Many held placards with messages blaming the climate crisis including: "Coal and gas did this" and "This is what climate change looks like."
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Wet Snow Today; Small Accumulations Expected

Good morning. Winter is back today, with a weak area of low pressure over the ocean delivering a day of wet snow. Impacts look fairly minor, with above freezing temperatures and the higher March sun angle helping to keep roadways mostly wet. The precipitation will move in from southwest to northeast from mid to late […]
Phys.org

Australians flee floods as toll rises to 12, Sydney on alert

Floodwaters crashed into more towns on Australia's east coast as a deadly storm front barrelled south on Wednesday towards Sydney, where the main dam began to spill water. The death toll rose to 12 in a week-long disaster that has washed cars from roads and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes as waters lapped at balconies and roofs.
