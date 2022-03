If there was also the award for the best athlete of the month in tennis, surely the months of January and February would undoubtedly go to Rafael Nadal who took home all three tournaments in which he participated: the 250 of Melbourne Summer Set, the unexpected Australian Open with a finale worthy of a cinematic masterpiece and the 500 in Acapulco where he did not lose a single set by beating the current world number one Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, twice and within a few weeks.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO