Vladimir Putin vowed to "seize the whole of Ukraine" and made clear that "the worst is yet to come" as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law. Putin insisted on Thursday that the invasion was "going strictly to schedule", despite claims from Ukrainian officials that 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. He called Ukrainians resisting his army "extreme gangsters" and "neo-Nazis".

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO