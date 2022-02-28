ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaden Smith Shows Off Ripped Muscles In New Shirtless Selfies After Celebrating Weight Gain

By Ashley Joy Parker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Will Smith Gets Emotional at 2022 SAG Awards. Jaden Smith kicked off the week by sharing a series of stylish photos on Instagram, including two shirtless selfies that showcased his incredibly fit physique. In the pics, the 23-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is wearing light wash...

