ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of Abbvie's psoriasis drug

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjL1w_0eReZ4n000

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc (ABBV.N) said on Monday the U.S. health agency extended the review period for the expanded use of its newer psoriasis drug Skyrizi by three months, citing the need for more time to review additional data submitted by the company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was reviewing the application for the use of Skyrizi in patients aged 16 years of age or older with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

Skyrizi, which was approved in the U.S. in 2019 to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults, brought in $895 million in sales during company's last reported quarter.

Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of the drug.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech's (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug. Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

Feb 28 (Reuters) - CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Psoriasis#U S Fda#Boehringer Ingelheim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves use of Eli Lilly drug for heart failure patients

The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

FDA Rejects Gilead’s Long-Acting HIV Drug Over Vial Issues

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Gilead Sciences rejecting its New Drug Application (NDA) for lenacapavir. The NDA was under review for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) individuals with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Lenacapavir is a long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AbbVie seeks FDA approval for fourth indication of cariprazine

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced Tuesday it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the antipsychotic medication cariprazine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking its approval for major depressive disorder (MDD). The company seeks FDA clearance for cariprazine as an adjunctive therapy for patients with MDD who are...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Teleflex gets FDA clearance for expanded use of specialty catheter, coronary guidewire

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an expanded indication for its specialty catheters and coronary guidewires for use in crossing chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions ((CTO PCI)). CTOs are longstanding complete blockages in coronary arteries that result in regional reduction of coronary blood flow...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Harpoon Therapeutics wins FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for lung cancer therapy

The clinical-stage immunotherapy company, Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Orphan Drug Designation for its investigational product, HPN328, for the treatment in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). HPN328, designed based on the company’s tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform,...
CANCER
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
296K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy