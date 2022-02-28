International Criminal Court Opens War Crimes Probe Into Russia
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has decided to open an investigation into Russia for potentially committing war crimes against Ukraine....www.thedailybeast.com
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has decided to open an investigation into Russia for potentially committing war crimes against Ukraine....www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0