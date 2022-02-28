ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Marquese Chriss (knee) ruled out Tuesday for Mavericks

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks power forward Marquese Chriss (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday versus the Los...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Maxi Kleber
numberfire.com

Aaron Wiggins (ankle) available for Thunder on Sunday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wiggins has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Jazz on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 29.7 minutes against Utah. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6...
NBA
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper could be traded ahead of his expected release later this month, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cooper is expected to be released before his 20 million dollar salary guarantee goes into effect on March 20th. Leading up to that date, Dallas is expected to explore trade options for the star wide receiver. Cooper signed a five-year $100 million contract in 2020 and has started in 29 of 33 games since. With Cooper set to leave, the Cowboys are expected to sign Michael Gallup to a new deal. Gallup will operate alongside CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' 2022 passing attack.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable for Miami on Monday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Martin continues to deal with an Achilles injury and is questionable to face Houston on Monday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.7 minutes against the Rockets. Martin's Monday projection...
NBA
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic coming off the bench for Nets on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dragic will return to the bench on Sunday with Kyrie Irving back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 19.8 minutes against Boston. Dragic's Sunday projection includes 8.3 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Cameron Thomas (back) available for Tuesday's game against Hornets

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Despite his questionable designation, Thomas will be available off the bench on Tuesday night. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Thomas to score 9.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 3/7/22

Player props are a fun way to bet the NBA without having to worry about the zaniness that last-minute injuries can cause in terms of a spread or a game total. Here, we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make some cash.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Pacers' Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable for Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers listed Lance Stephenson (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephenson missed the Pacers' last game while resting his ankle, but could be back on the court for tomorrow's tilt with the Cavs. Our models currently project Stephenson for 8.9 fantasy points in 9.1...
NBA
numberfire.com

D.J. Wilson released by Toronto

D.J. Wilson has been released by the Toronto Raptors ahead of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Wilson has been cut after playing in four games for the Raptors, starting one. In a corresponding move, Toronto has signed Armoni Brooks to a ten-day contract. In 4 games for Toronto...
NBA
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (ankle) now probable Monday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Kleber is trending toward a return from his two-game absence after previously being listed as questionable. Davis Bertans figures to take the biggest hit as a result of Kleber returning. numberFire’s models...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland (knee) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is listed as having right knee soreness, which is the first mention of this injury. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Hyland sits, Facundo Campazzo should see more work.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kings' Richaun Holmes (personal) scratched Monday night

The Sacramento Kings ruled out Richaun Holmes (personal) for Monday night's game against the New York Knicks. Holmes will miss tonight's game while attending to a personal matter. Holmes has averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
NBA
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Devin Vassell (illness) probable for Wednesday's game against Toronto

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell is expected to return after the Spurs' guard was inactive on Monday with an illness. In a middling matchup against a Toronto unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Vassell to score 26.4 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Houston's Dennis Schroder (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder has not been available for four straight games with a right ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Los Angeles team allowing a 110.7 defensive rating, Josh Christopher could see a boost in usage if Schroder sits out again.
NBA
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (toe) starting for Mavericks Monday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will start Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Doncic is returning to the court after a one-game absence due to a left toe sprain. He'll (obviously) immediately start in his return, and with Jalen Brunson sidelined due to a right foot contusion, Doncic will slide right into the vacated spot.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy