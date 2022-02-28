Marquese Chriss (knee) ruled out Tuesday for Mavericks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper could be traded ahead of his expected release later this month, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cooper is expected to be released before his 20 million dollar salary guarantee goes into effect on March 20th. Leading up to that date, Dallas is expected to explore trade options for the star wide receiver. Cooper signed a five-year $100 million contract in 2020 and has started in 29 of 33 games since. With Cooper set to leave, the Cowboys are expected to sign Michael Gallup to a new deal. Gallup will operate alongside CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboys' 2022 passing attack.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO