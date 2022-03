A man is wanted in an armed robbery in Somers Point on Monday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Somers Point News and Tobacco just before 1 p.m., and sprayed the store clerk with a chemical agent and fled with items, police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, and was wearing a yellow or light green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somers Point Police Department at 609-927-6161.