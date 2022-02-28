ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Merrell, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Zappos Join FN Webinar on ‘How Brands Can Prove Their Value to Women’

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Leading brands and retailers in the ultra-competitive athletic and outdoor markets are working harder to connect with female consumers than ever before. The best in the business are establishing bonds with them through authenticity.

The latest FN Digital Events webinar, titled “Building Bridges: How Brands Can Prove Their Value to Women,” discusses how and why it is critical to cater to today’s female consumer. The virtual event is slated to take place March 3 at 1 p.m. ET, and is presented by Merrell.

Featured guests in the conversation are Merrell brand marketing director Lindsey Lindemulder, Dick’s Sporting Goods SVP and GM of softlines Carrie Guffey and Zappos.com performance outdoor manager Jared Friday. Moderating the conversation is Peter Verry, senior news and features editor for athletic and outdoor at FN.

During the conversation, the trio will discuss a variety of topics, including how their respective companies are improving to ensure long-term connectivity with women, as well as the role marketing and partnerships play in connectivity with women consumers. What’s more, they will reveal insights into how their companies are empowering women both internally and externally, the importance of lifting up female consumers and how the companies are specifically catering to women.

To register for “Building Bridges: How Brands Can Prove Their Value to Women,” click here .

