Cavs And Timberwolves Injury Reports
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Cavs have several of their key players ruled out for the game, while the Timberwolves have listed shooting guard Malik Beasley as probable.
Both teams are having very good seasons as the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The Cavs are 36-24 in 60 games, while the Timberwolves are 32-29 in the 61 games that they have played.
Both teams missed the playoffs last year, but will both likely make the playoffs this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.
