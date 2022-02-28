ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

• West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

• Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling

• Clackamas girls basketball beats David Douglas to share MHC championship

• West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament

• Putnam girls basketball routs Parkrose, eyes playoff run

• Lakeridge cheerleaders step up to finish third at 6A state

• West Linn girls basketball edges Oregon City 46-41 to take second in league

• Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship

• West Linn boys basketball falls to Tualatin 68-66 in OT