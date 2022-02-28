ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship
Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.
Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.
• West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship
• Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling
• Clackamas girls basketball beats David Douglas to share MHC championship
• West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament
• Putnam girls basketball routs Parkrose, eyes playoff run
• Lakeridge cheerleaders step up to finish third at 6A state
• West Linn girls basketball edges Oregon City 46-41 to take second in league
• Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship
