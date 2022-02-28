ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Set to Make Significant Changes to Women's Tourney

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The NCAA is making several changes to the NCAA women's basketball tournament after the organization faced criticism for the disparity in equipment and marketing compared to the men's tourney last year.

“This year there will be numerous and notable enhancements to the championship,” Lynn Holzman, the NCAA vice president of women’s basketball said, per The Associated Press. “What those have translated to is an enhanced women’s basketball student-athlete experience and fan experience.”

The NCAA already expanded the tourney to 68 teams and it's also now referring to it as March Madness. In the past, only the men's tournament was referred to as March Madness in branding. The NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, Dan Gavitt, didn't give an exact amount but said the women's tourney is seeing significantly more investment.

“We’ve taken every budget line for men’s and women’s basketball championships and compared and contrasted them,” Gavitt said, per AP. “Where there have been discrepancies, we’ve had significant discussions about the equity standpoint. In many cases, they’ve been adjusted to the tune of millions of dollars.”

Additionally, officials in both tournaments will be paid equally and fan events at the Women’s Final Four will be expanded to be more similar to the men, including an open practice the day before the championship game. And the NCAA will look to move the women's selection show back to a Monday instead of Sunday next year. This year, it will be on Sunday where it will have to compete with the men's version.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Ncaa Set#The Associated Press#Ap
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Big 10 Champions: Wisconsin pulls off late game heroics

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to some late game heroics from Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers pulled off the 70-67 victory over 8th ranked Purdue. Up by one point with 27 seconds remaining in regulation, Davis hit a long two pointer off the backboard to give Wisconsin the three point advantage. Just […]
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including those at Louisville and Maryland, will also be a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: Recruiting Model Has New Prediction For Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s recruitment has drawn unprecedented attention. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, Arch has received offers from every prominent program in the country. One school in particular has emerged as the potential favorite: the University of Alabama. On Tuesday, On3 released its latest prediction machine update...
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVB

Incident at BSU basketball game

The Boise State Broncos beat the Nevada Wolfpack, 73-67, winning the Mountain West Conference. An incident ensued afterward between game security and crowd members.
BOISE, ID
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

53K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy