The team behind Owner.com wants to help restaurateurs take control of their online presences, boost their sales — and save some money in the process. The Palo Alto startup, legally known as Placepull Inc., offers an all-in-one service that includes features such as online ordering, commission-free delivery, digital marketing, a job board and the ability to offer loyalty programs. Unlike other providers of similar services, Owner puts its customers' brands — not its own — front and center on their sites.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO