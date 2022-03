It may have been just an innocent announcement last week; the Kalamazoo City Commission approving funding for a project to redo Stadium Drive between Howard and Lovell in Kalamazoo. But you may be thinking, it's only February. Well, get used to it. We've got a list of projects that will, at the very least, cause annoyance and inconvenience all this year. The Stadium Drive project, for instance, is scheduled to go through November of this year. Aside from day to day commuting, it may impact traffic around Waldo Stadium on WMU football game day or two early in the season.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO