Why are the McFlurry machines always broken at so many McDonald's in the Hudson Valley, and everywhere? The problem had become such a joke on the internet that the fast-food giant teamed up with a small start-up company to create a device to combat the issue. But did McDonald's end up screwing this company over? Wired reports that the company called Kytch is now suing the burger chain for almost one billion dollars. What went wrong?

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO