ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Third Gang Member in Beverly Hills Robbery Sentenced to Prison

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azuJT_0eReWLFN00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The last of three gang members convicted of carrying out an armed robbery at a Beverly Hills restaurant, where one customer was struck by gunfire and a $500,000 watch was stolen from another diner, was sentenced today to five years behind bars.

Marquise A. Gardon, 41, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Co-defendants Khai McGhee, 18, and Malik L. Powell, 21, were previously each sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for their part in the robbery. Prosecutors said all three are documented gang members from South Los Angeles.

The robbery occurred around 2:10 p.m. March 4, 2021, at Il Pastaio, a celebrity hangout on North Canon Drive. Responding officers found a woman who had been wounded by gunfire.

The victim, who was not the intended target, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the robbery, a restaurant patron was held at gunpoint while he was robbed of his Richard Mille wristwatch, worth about $500,000.

A struggle for the gun ensued, during which two rounds were discharged from the firearm, striking the woman in a leg. The handgun was dropped during the struggle and the robbers left the scene with the victim's watch Prosecutors said Powell's car -- a black BMW -- was used to bring the crew to and from the robbery, and his cell phone was tracked near Il Pastaio at the time of the robbery. Powell's social media accounts also contained images of various guns and high-value wristwatches, authorities said.

McGhee's DNA was found on the robbery victim's clothing following the struggle for the gun, according to a court affidavit.

Surveillance footage showed Gardon getting out of the rear passenger seat and into the driver's seat of the getaway car just before the robbery, and his cell phone was tracked near the restaurant at the time of the robbery, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials also said surveillance footage shows the men scouting the area prior to the robbery.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#South Los Angeles#Guns#Street Gang#Bmw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy