Celldex Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...

Benzinga

Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

TimkenSteel: Q4 Earnings Insights

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $127.10 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Insights

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HealthStream beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cldx#Eps
Benzinga

Recap: Oncolytics Biotech Q4 Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Oncolytics Biotech missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

Benefitfocus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Benefitfocus beat estimated earnings by 242.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.13 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Gap Q4 Earnings Highlights: Why Shares Are Popping After Hours

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Gap reported fourth-quarter net sales of $4.53 billion, up 2% year-over-year, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Comparable sales were up...
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
Benzinga

Recap: Calyxt Q4 Earnings

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calyxt beat estimated earnings by 53.66%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was down $11.98 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: FedNat Holding Q4 Earnings

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FedNat Holding beat estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was down $9.05 million from the same...
Benzinga

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Gains After Q4 Investor Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) reported financial results for Q4 ended December 31, 2021, and revealed meaningful progress against key commercial and operational objectives. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by ~€7.2 million during Q4 to €35 million, due to investments of €5 million in raw materials, inventory, and pre-payments....
Benzinga

National CineMedia: Q4 Earnings Insights

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. National CineMedia missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $47.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

'Near-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain': 4 Snowflake Analysts React To Mixed Earnings Report

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) shares traded lower by 17% on Thursday after the company reported slowing revenue growth in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday afternoon, Snowflake reported an adjusted fourth-quarter EPS loss of 43 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 2-cent profit. Revenue for the quarter was $383.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $372.7 million. Revenue was up 101% from a year ago.
Benzinga

Broadcom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadcom beat estimated earnings by 3.84%, reporting an EPS of $8.39 versus an estimate of $8.08. Revenue was up $1.05 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Evofem Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evofem Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 43.48%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $3.40 million from the same...
Benzinga

Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Second-quarter...
Benzinga

Recap: Quanex Building Prods Q1 Earnings

Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quanex Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $36.89 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: First Eagle Alternative Q4 Earnings

First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $561.00 thousand from...
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Diamondback Energy. The company has an average price target of $140.67 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $125.00.
