BOZEMAN — The hard part is over, but in many ways the hard part is only just beginning. The Montana State men’s and women’s basketball teams — after 31 games each — navigated through difficult nonconference schedules and emerged from Big Sky Conference play in better shape than most. For their efforts, they were rewarded with the first and second seeds, respectively, in this week’s league tournaments in Boise, Idaho.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO