ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —Minnesota’s members of Congress condemned Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, all of them reacting to the escalating violence on Thursday as President Biden hit the country with new stringent sanctions. Biden addressed the nation on Thursday afternoon, announcing new sanctions on Russian banks to freeze “every asset they have” in America. The United States and its Western allies will block more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports, Biden said, with more controls on exports to the country. “These are not going to be a little pain. This is going to be a dramatic and decisive repudiation of what Russia...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO