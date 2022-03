This national nutrition month in March 2022, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) marks the 50th anniversary of the National Nutrition Program for the Elderly (NPE), established in 1972. The national program established grants to provide congregate and home delivered meals to older adults who need nutrition support. To date, NYSOFA and the network of aging services professionals and volunteers have provided over one billion meals to more than 10 million older adults in New York. To learn more, visit here.

