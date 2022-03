Franklin County Historical Society-Kittochtinny (FCHS-K) has developed a partnership with Newspapers.com from Utah. The staff at newspapers.com loaned scanning equipment to the Society to scan the balance of their hard copy newspapers that are not listed on newspapers.com web site. FCHS-K is the first site to have been selected by newspapers.com to participate in this major project. After our project is complete we will then send the equipment to another historical society or library so they too can scan their old newspapers.

