Shares of Lucid Group (LCID -17.1%) plunged after the company posted its second earnings report as a public company. The electric vehicle maker held back from providing any new updates to longer-term financial targets, but did reveal that reservations for the Lucid Air are +25K vs. the +17K tally noted during the December update. Bank of America calculated that the reservations amount to an encouraging order book of over $2.4B.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO