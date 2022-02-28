Anthony Duruji, CJ Felder remain day-to-day with injuries

HOUSTON — The competition for No. 1 Texas gets cranked up in the three-game Shriners Children’s College Classic where the Longhorns begin the weekend at Minute Maid Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, by taking on No. 17 Tennessee on Friday (8:35 p.m.). The game is a rematch of a College World Series elimination game played last June in Omaha, one the Volunteers lost to head coach David Pierce’s club, 8-4. Texas (9-0) has a run differential of plus-62 on the season thanks to an offense that’s hitting .300 with 72 runs scored while the pitching staff has allowed only six earned runs and fired 84 strikeouts in 81 innings. With that said, Tennessee (8-0) is the first nationally-ranked opponent the Longhorns have seen on the 2022 schedule with head coach Tony Vitello bringing a squad to Houston that’s leading the nation in runs per game (15.1), home runs (25), slugging percentage (.792) and on-base percentage (.513).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO