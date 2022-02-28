ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Lake Oswego boys beat Barlow in final; Lake Oswego girls no. 1 beat teammates in their final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW9pt_0eReU4Fr00

While the state tournament still looms, Oregon's best high school bowlers already are stepping up and showing their skills.

At the District 3 championship — held Jan. 30 at Mt. Hood Lanes in Gresham — teams from Lake Oswego and Wilsonville proved they belonged with the best.

Boys championship

Wilsonville's boys — the defending champs from 2019 — won the 20-game qualifier, but after that, Lake Oswego took over.

Lake Oswego's Blue team racked up 1,784 pins in 10 semifinal games to edge David Douglas' 1,782, Barlow's 1,766 and Wilsonville's 1,755.

Then, in the boys final, the Lakers beat Barlow 382-335.

In the boys all-star competition, Wilsonville's Spencer Sullivan took top honors by racking up 24 strikes and 15 spares for 2.5500 points.

Other top all-star finishers included: Tyler Crawford of Wilsonville, third with 25 strikes, 7 spares, 2.2250 points; Elijah Chin of Lakeridge, fourth with 21 strikes, 13 spares and 2.2250 points; and Jacob Berger of Lakeridge, fifth with 20 strikes, 9 spares and 1.9500 points.

Lake Oswego, Barlow, David Douglas and Wilsonville all qualified for the state finals at King Pins in Portland. Lake Oswego is coached by Dan Bush, while Wilsonville is coached by Mick McMahon.

Girls championship

In the girls tournament, it was all Lake Oswego all the time, with the Lakers eventually taking the top three spots in the event.

First, Lake Oswego #1 won the 20-game qualifier, and after that, won the 10-game semifinals with a total of 2,259 pins. Lake Oswego #3 was next best at 2,065, followed by Wilsonville with 2,035 and Lake Oswego #2 with 1,961.

Then, in the finals, Lake Oswego #1 beat Lake Oswego #3 275-238. Previously, Lake Oswego #3 knocked off Lake Oswego #2 246-233 in its semifinal.

In the girls all-star competition, Centennial's Jeslyn Acred-Jaramillo took top honors by racking up 7 strikes and 15 spares for 1.2750 points.

Other top all-star finishers included: Catie Carver, Oregon City, 9 strikes, 11 spares, 1.2250 points; Amelia Bohls, Lakeridge, 7 strikes, 13 spares, 1.1750 points; Riley White, Centennial, 9 strikes, 9 spares, 1.1250 points; and Kaylee Scheetz, Centennial, 5 strikes, 12 spares, 0.9750 points.

