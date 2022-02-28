ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling

Clackamas girls basketball beats David Douglas to share MHC championship

West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament

Putnam girls basketball routs Parkrose, eyes playoff run

Lakeridge cheerleaders step up to finish third at 6A state

West Linn girls basketball edges Oregon City 46-41 to take second in league

Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship

West Linn boys basketball falls to Tualatin 68-66 in OT

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

