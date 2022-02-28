How to watch Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of the Union response

Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, bringing Iowa politics into the national spotlight.

How to watch Reynolds’ State of the Union response

Biden’s State of the Union address will begin at 8 p.m. CST.

All major television networks are expected to broadcast the speech – that includes CBS, NBC and ABC. Cable news networks, including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN, will also broadcast Biden’s address.

The White House and C-SPAN will live-stream the address online.

Many of the same networks will also televise Reynolds’ response, which will begin when Biden’s speech ends. Online schedules for ABC , CNN and MSNBC say explicitly that they will carry the Republican rebuttal to the speech.

What will Reynolds talk about?

No details have been released as of Monday afternoon, but Republicans say Reynolds has several recent wins she could highlight.

Top of the list: Tax cuts. The Legislature passed a major tax cut package Thursday, and Reynolds is expected to sign it into law on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before her speech.

Republicans in D.C. also praised Reynolds for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to her push to return students to the classroom. Rep. Ashley Hinson tweeted a video Monday calling Reynolds a “common sense conservative who delivers results.”

“What a clear contrast to what we’ve seen from President Biden the first year of his administration,” she said.

Iowa Democrats said Americans should “be wary” of Reynolds, criticizing her handling of COVID, tax cuts and the workforce shortage.

“The only thing Kim Reynolds should be saying about President Biden and Democrats’ agenda is ‘thank you’ since they delivered when she and her Republican colleagues in Congress have repeatedly failed,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement.

