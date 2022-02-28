ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How to watch Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State of the Union response

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, bringing Iowa politics into the national spotlight.

How to watch Reynolds’ State of the Union response

Biden’s State of the Union address will begin at 8 p.m. CST.

All major television networks are expected to broadcast the speech – that includes CBS, NBC and ABC. Cable news networks, including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN, will also broadcast Biden’s address.

The White House and C-SPAN will live-stream the address online.

Read more: Here’s what you will hear Biden talk about in his debut State of the Union

Many of the same networks will also televise Reynolds’ response, which will begin when Biden’s speech ends. Online schedules for ABC , CNN and MSNBC say explicitly that they will carry the Republican rebuttal to the speech.

What will Reynolds talk about?

No details have been released as of Monday afternoon, but Republicans say Reynolds has several recent wins she could highlight.

Top of the list: Tax cuts. The Legislature passed a major tax cut package Thursday, and Reynolds is expected to sign it into law on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before her speech.

Republicans in D.C. also praised Reynolds for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to her push to return students to the classroom. Rep. Ashley Hinson tweeted a video Monday calling Reynolds a “common sense conservative who delivers results.”

“What a clear contrast to what we’ve seen from President Biden the first year of his administration,” she said.

Iowa Democrats said Americans should “be wary” of Reynolds, criticizing her handling of COVID, tax cuts and the workforce shortage.

“The only thing Kim Reynolds should be saying about President Biden and Democrats’ agenda is ‘thank you’ since they delivered when she and her Republican colleagues in Congress have repeatedly failed,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch and States Newsroom will cover the State of the Union and Reynolds’ response tonight. Follow along at IowaCapitalDispatch.com , or on Twitter at @IowaCapDispatch .

How to watch Gov. Kim Reynolds' State of the Union response

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

