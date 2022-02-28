ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Friends ski 23 resorts in 24 hours; likely break world record

By Jacqueline Francis, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210jcr_0eReTwQh00

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A West Michigan skier and snowboarder have likely broken the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours.

Although their feat still has to be verified by Guinness World Records, Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra said they skied at 23 resorts in 24 hours.

Story continues below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bInzJ_0eReTwQh00
Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra broke the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours. (Courtesy of Brian Caswell with SpeedShot Photography)

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Dykstra, of Hopkins, said. “It was just a crazy adventure.”

The clock started at noon Saturday, when the two friends completed their first run at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs.

“We started in Northern Michigan at Nubs Nub and then we finally s’d our way through the state and ended up at Cannonsburg,” Dykstra said.

Spending more time in the car than they did on the slopes, the friends set out to beat the previous record of 17 ski areas completed in 2017 by Terri Moore in Japan.

The friends carefully documented their journey and are in the process of submitting the evidence to Guinness World Records.

“The hardest thing has been the stipulations set by Guinness to prove that you actually broke it,” Kelly of Caledonia said. “We have to send them lift tickets, photos. We had to film for 24 hours straight.”

All the ski resorts were in Michigan, and many of them opened early to help the pair break the record.

“The record-breaking run, when we beat the previous record, that was over at Alpine Valley (and) that was probably at 4 or 5 in the morning,” Dykstra said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Cgq_0eReTwQh00
Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra broke the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours. (Courtesy of Brian Caswell with SpeedShot Photography)

Circling back to the west side of the state for their final runs, they said Michigan was the perfect place to challenge this record.

“The proximity of all these resorts in Michigan, it’s got a higher density of resorts than most other places in the country or the world even,” Dykstra said.

The pair said they didn’t just break one record, but two.

“What’s cool is this isn’t just one record. I broke the skiing record. Brad broke the snowboarding record,” said Kelly. “We set two different records.”

The marathon day ended just before noon on Sunday with a celebration at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Perfect spring day ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Abundant sunshine and relatively calm winds will dominate our weather story Wednesday. Take advantage of this, as our winds will turn much stronger beginning Thursday. We’ll hold on to the warm temps for most of central and southern New Mexico through Friday. The ABQ metro area will have its first 70° day […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Spaceport America having a free open house

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spaceport America is welcoming guests for an open house. The open house will be held on April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend, but you must register in advance. There will be food vendors on site and visitors will be able to explore the facility and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gorgeous Wednesday, before wind and clouds return

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday is going to be a sunny, calm and warm day across the state. Temperatures will climb even more, hitting upper 60s and 70s for most spots. Clouds will return Thursday, and winds will start to pick up. Friday is going to be windy, and snow/rain will start in the Four Corners. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Cirque Du Soleil gives kids an interactive experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids at Explora were treated to a performance from Cirque Du Soleil. Two performers from Cirque Du Soleil’s Ovo performed for kids in full costume. Ovo dives into a day in the life of insects giving the kids an interactive experience about insects. After the performance the kids had a chance to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Areas#Guinness World Records#New Mexico News Podcast#West Mesa Murders#Speedshot Photography
KRQE News 13

BioPark looking to fill ‘Bugarium’ staff position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have an interest in the creepy and crawly? The BioPark may have a job for you. They’re looking for someone who is enthusiastic and detail-oriented to maintain their living collection of insects, spiders, scorpions, centipedes, and millipedes. The person will be responsible for interacting and educating guests about the exhibits at the “Bugarium” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes youth skills camp is back this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even with the Major League Baseball lockout happening, the Isotopes annual youth skills clinic is back. The clinic will be held at Isotopes park on June 18, and July 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The clinic will be open to boys and girls ages 5-15. The camp costs $75 and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque summer programs are making a comeback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer inches closer, parents are starting to sign their children up for summer camps. The pandemic limited the options for families the past couple of years – so how’s this summer looking? The Albuquerque BioPark is opening registration for summer programs at the zoo, botanic garden, and aquarium. Employees say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Arañas showcase their work at the Spiders’ Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Arañas Spinners and Weavers Guild is holding an event that will allow its members to showcase and sell some of their own, unique creations. The Weavers Guild is an organization dedicated to providing education, learning ​experiences, and appreciation for fiber arts. The Spiders’ Market gives people a unique opportunity to see […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids accepting donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing like the feeling of putting on a new pair of shoes. KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids makes sure kids in Albuquerque are going to be able to enjoy that feeling. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids provides athletic shoes to kids in Title I schools. Since 2015, Shoes for Kids began […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wildfire preparations: When the wind blows, embers can follow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfire season is here. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Forestry Division has a message for you: When the wind blows embers can follow. Although New Mexico is at risk of wildfires year-round, we are most at risk in the spring when the wind is at its worst. According to EMNRD, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque is looking for local artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is recruiting for its 2022 ‘Citymakers’ program. The Department of Arts and Culture is looking for three artists. These artists will help develop projects with a variety of different departments. The program aims to connect local artists with different city departments to help bring a more creative approach when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Photographer of 40-year-old pictures identified

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A UNM alum has identified the person who took photographs all over New Mexico 40 years ago. “When I scanned in every single roll of film, it was like discovering a whole new era of somebody’s life,” says Robby Poore. “I discovered months of a person’s life that was captured on a […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque native signs with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has signed a local player. Former Sandia Matador and UNM Lobo goalkeeper, Ford Parker, has signed with United for the upcoming 2022 season. Parker joins United following a two year stint with Birmingham Legion FC, and he is excited to return home. “Definitely a dream come true,” said Parker. […]
MLS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy