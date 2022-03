ST. LOUIS–Landmarks and famous buildings around the country have been turned yellow and blue over the past week as a sign of support for the people of Ukraine, who are in the middle of a military invasion by Russian forces. From the Empire State Building in New York City to Niagara Falls, from City Hall in Kansas City to the Missouri State Capitol dome in Jefferson City and the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, communities are finding ways to show their sympathy.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO