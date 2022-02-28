CMS school bus driver offered children money to swab their cheeks, families say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Two families told Channel 9′s John Paul that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ bus driver offered their children $5 to swab their cheeks.

It all started after sixth-grader Dynasty Davis and eighth-grader Dajsani Green got off the bus two weeks ago from Ridge Road Middle School.

“She comes home and says, ‘Mom, my bus driver gave me $5 for swabbing my cheeks,” mother Mone Davis said.

“She gave me the Q-tip thing … and made me swab my mouth, and when I was done, I put it in the cylinder and gave it to her. Then she gave me $5,” Dynasty Davis said.

Two different families have the same story. They claim on Feb. 15, their bus driver took samples from half the bus, about 10 kids, without parental permission.

“At first I was thinking about the $5, and then I thought, a COVID test is through the nose, not the mouth,” Dajsani Green said.

“I said, ‘No, that’s not a COVID test, that’s for DNA.’ And she said, ‘Mommy, she asked for my name, had my name on a clipboard, she scratched it off and then asked for my date of birth,’” parent Dawn Thompson said.

Both families called CMS and the transportation department. They also filed a police report.

“At that point, I just kind of froze up because it was just like, what’s going on here?” one parent said. “When they do COVID, the parent has to be notified.”

The only thing the district will say to them is that they’re investigating.

“We will not comment on any active investigations by CMPD or other law enforcement. The safety and security of our students and staff are important. CMS does not condone any actions that infringe on student privacy,” CMS said in a statement to Channel 9.

The district’s response is not sitting well with the families. They want to know what is being done with those swabs.

“I don’t know why she would want to get their DNA. I don’t know what she’s gong to use it for, whether it’s going to be some kind of study. Imminently in my mind I’m thinking, ‘Are you trying to kidnap my child. I don’t know?’” another parent said.

The families told Channel 9 that they are considering taking this further, perhaps even getting a lawyer.

