For most of us, this weekend will almost be a total spring preview. Saturday looks fantastic if you are ready for a spring day. A large storm system will move across Michigan this weekend. Saturday will be the day in front of the storm, and will bring a south wind and spring. Sunday will have the cold front coming through with rain showers. Temperatures will still be mild for the first half of Sunday. Once the cold front moves through your area Sunday, temperatures will gradually turn colder.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO