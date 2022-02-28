ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Russian woman living in Tulsa speaks out against Russian

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqV80_0eReT1dt00
Tanya Tuomisto

TULSA, Okla. — A Russian woman who is living in Tulsa says she’s worried there will be a backlash against Russian people in the US over the conflict in Ukraine.

Tanya Tuomisto has only been in the states a year after marrying her husband.

She grew up in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

She is disgusted at the invasion of the Ukraine and has been going out with a sign talking to people in Tulsa about the situation asking people to make their voices heard.

She made a sign saying “Stop Putin, Stop WW3″ and walked around 8 miles around downtown Tulsa in the ice last Thursday talking to people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKwYY_0eReT1dt00
Tanya Tuomisto

She’s doing it again and will be at the Gathering Place.

She says she could never protest like this in Russia and thinks the people who are demonstrating over there right now are very brave.

She also says she’s protesting hereto show support for the protestors against the war in Russia.

She thinks there will probably be a backlash against Russian people here over the conflict in Ukraine but wants people to know many Russians do not support the war.

She says she cant stop thinking about what is going on over there and spends her time on social media trying to keep up with the latest news.

She says she wants people to know even though she is Russian she doesn’t support the war.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow business displaying opinion on Putin

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s Hippie Heart Designs is not hiding their opinion on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The creative studio put out a sign that says “We stand with Ukraine” adding a little humor to the situation, the other side of the sign says “Putin should be spelled ‘Pootin’ cuz the dude stinks”.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia's top radio station shut amid crackdown on dissent

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's top independent radio station was closed Thursday and a leading independent TV station has suspended its operations as Russian authorities moved forcefully to stifle criticism of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Ekho Moskvy (the Echo of Moscow), has been one of the most...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia attacks Ukraine: Fire at nuclear plant began in training building (live updates)

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day, a fire broke out at a nuclear plant after Russian troops fired on the area. Security camera footage filmed on Friday and verified by The New York Times showed a building on fire inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine. The videos appeared to show people in vehicles firing at buildings in the power plant, according to the newspaper.
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: US unveils new sanctions against oligarchs

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine. Those targeted by the new sanctions include Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian People#War In Russia#Ukraine#Protest#Russians
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father mourns son after shelling on Ukraine soccer field

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — The surgeons leaving the operating room don’t make eye contact. One of them holds up his hands. Another looks down, defeated. It’s then that the father waiting at the doorway grabs his forehead, tears welling, and turns away, a wail about to escape his throat.
SOCCER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Leading nuclear authorities were concerned...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Russia-backed RT America to cease production

The U.S. arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down, CNN reported, citing a memo from the production company behind RT America. CNN said that the general manager of the Washington-based production company, T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, said in a note to employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events.” He said most employees will be permanently laid off.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Germany's Scholz asks ex-chancellor to cut Russian biz ties

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday asked former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to resign from his posts at Russian state-owned companies. Schroeder, 77, is considered a longtime friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin — a relationship that has led to much criticism in Germany, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States on Thursday, which could protect as many as 30,000 people from being deported. Ukrainians can remain for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status. “Russia’s premeditated...
IMMIGRATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Son testifies against father charged with storming Capitol

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The son of a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered gun testified Thursday that he secretly recorded his father proudly describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent after his father, a militia member, threatened him and his sister.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine...
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

COLUMN: Will sports ever stop cozying up to strongmen?

Strongmen and sports have always been a match made in hell, but that never bothered the august members of the International Olympic Committee before. Besides, who could have predicted that Russia and China would use the Games as a pretext to crack down on dissent or invade a neighboring country?
FIFA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
56K+
Followers
96K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy