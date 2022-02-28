Catawba College to raise minimum wage to $15 for non-student staff

Catawba College (Catawba College)

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has announced plans to raise its minimum wage for all non-student staff to $15.

The increase is set to go into effect on March 1. Catawba College said this is the second wage increase in the last six months.

The college said it is a part of the ongoing efforts to promote a thriving workplace.

“The move to $15 an hour minimum wage is the right thing to do,” Catawba College Vice President for Business and Finance Lauren Cox said. “Our employees are the backbone of our operations and make so many vital contributions to our College. This has been especially evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The college said it plans to take a comprehensive study of its total compensation which includes a review of salaries, leave, retirement, health insurance and other employee benefits.

It will continue to study increases in base hourly pay, and other facets of total pay over the coming months. Catawba College said it will also resume its employer retirement contribution, which had previously been decreased.

The percentage of the employer match is determined by the employee’s years of service, the college said.

“We want people to want to work at Catawba College,” Catawba President David P. Nelson said. “This step is an acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication exemplified by our employees and our continued commitment to invest in our people.”

