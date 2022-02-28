ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

ECC boys' finals: One surprise matchup and one that's not a surprise at all

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPAja_0eReSiUo00
East Lyme players have found a way to match the intensity of head coach Jeff Bernardi as the sixth-seeded Vikings have upset No. 2 New London and No. 3 NFA to reach Tuesday night's ECC Division I championship game against No. 4 Waterford at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

The championship game nobody saw coming has turned into the game everybody wants to see.

A large crowd is expected Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena for the renewal of a classic rivalry within the Eastern Connecticut Conference. Waterford and East Lyme, who played for the 2018 title before a record crowd at the Francis X. Sweeney Fieldhouse, take the show up the road to decide the 2022 Division I champion (8 p.m., theday.com).

Stonington and Windham play for the Division II title at 6 p.m.

Neither the fourth-seeded Lancers nor No. 6 Vikings were expected to play in the finals, not with their combined record of 2-8 against the top three seeds — St. Bernard, New London and Norwich Free Academy — during the regular season.

East Lyme (14-8) has won seven straight.

"Losing some games during the season was part of the process. I know that's such a redundant statement," East Lyme coach Jeff Bernardi said. "We lost five games where we had lead in the last minute. We could be 15-5 right now, but we're not. We're better for it. It was a reality check for us. If we continued to make the same mistakes, we're going to come up on the short end. Once we started to believe and gain some confidence, now we're going to play for a championship."

And they will do so against the Lancers (17-5), who have won more games (5-0) at Mohegan Sun than any other high school team in Connecticut. Waterford is 3-0 in state championship games, 1-0 in the ECC finals and defeated Ledyard earlier this season in The Day Holiday Classic.

Yet amid all the success, there's not a program coach Bill Bassett respects more than East Lyme.

"They always play hard. They are always well prepared," Bassett said. "This is going to be a great game."

Waterford defeated East Lyme 36-32 in Waterford earlier this season.

In the Division II game, Stonington, which has been receiving votes in the recent GameTime CT media state poll, plays upstart Windham.

"They're a handful," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said of Windham. "They play fast, they play quick, they play aggressive but so do we, so I'm interested. And like we've talked about all year, we just wanted to get here and we wanted to roll the balls out on Tuesday night playing in the arena. Roll the balls out and let's see what happens. I'm looking forward to it."

The Bears, 18-3 and riding a 14-game winning streak, are the top seed in Division II and have a bye in the first round of the upcoming Division III state tournament. They could have a home game against New London in the second round.

But first, it's Windham (16-6).

"We've got a pretty deep bench with some quick kids so we can rotate guys in and out when they get tired," coach Paul Martineau said. "That's really the thing that I've been emphasizing is defense turns to offense and we have to be intense on defense.

"Stonington beat us pretty bad when we had a couple of guys out (earlier in the season). We only had like nine kids the first time, and then the second time we played them we had pretty much everybody and we lost at the buzzer."

The Whippets, in fact, haven't lost since that buzzer-beater and bring an eight-game winning streak to the Sun.

• One ticket ($10) is good for both games and may be purchased through the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/mohegan/ECC. Gates open for general admission at 5 p.m. Both games will be streamed live via GameDay on theday.com.

m.dimauro@theday.com

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
