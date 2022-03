GREENSBORO, N.C. — For people who have family members or friends over in Ukraine, it’s a tough situation to wake up to, learning that their loved ones are under attack. Eight years ago, Vitaliy Strohush and his wife, Iryna Sytyuk were in Lviv, Ukraine where he grew up. Now, his family who is still there fear for their lives.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO